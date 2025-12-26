Ex-Indian Ambassador Veena Sikri says BNP leader Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile will significantly alter the political landscape, predicting a 'huge surge in popularity' for the party ahead of the 2026 elections.

Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri on Friday stated that the return of BNP leader Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years in exile could significantly alter Bangladesh's political landscape.

'He Was Not Allowed to Come Back'

Speaking to ANI, Sikri said Rahman had lived in exile in London for nearly two decades and was repeatedly prevented from returning. "Tarique Rahman has been in exile in London for 17 years. All this while, he was not allowed by the regime to come back," she said.

She noted that restrictions remained in place even when Rahman sought permission to return earlier due to his mother Khaleda Zia's illness. "Even when he wanted to come back a little earlier because his mother was ill, the regime said that if he wanted to return, he could ask for a one-time travel pass, which means that they were controlling his arrival," Sikri said.

According to the former diplomat, the issuance of the travel pass marked a shift that ultimately enabled Rahman's return. "So now they have given him the travel pass, and he has arrived in Bangladesh," she said.

Surge in Popularity for BNP Expected

Sikri said Rahman's return was likely to provide a significant boost to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. "Certainly, I think there will be a huge surge in popularity for the BNP because he's returning after 17 years," she added.

Shifting Opposition Alliances

She also pointed to changes within Bangladesh's opposition political space, particularly among Islamist parties. "The Jamaat-e-Islami does not favour the BNP very much right now," Sikri said, noting that while Jamaat had earlier been allied with the BNP, alignments were shifting.

"They have earlier been in alliance with the BNP. Right now, they're showing a preference for bringing together the other Islamist parties," she said.

Background and Political Context

Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08 and later left for London with his family following his release, remaining abroad for several years.

Following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina last year, Rahman was acquitted one by one in cases filed during the Awami League period through legal proceedings, clearing the way for his return.

His return comes ahead of the February 2026 elections and at a time of heightened political tension in Bangladesh, with reports of violence against Hindu minorities amid the rise of fundamentalist forces.

Rahman arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday and was welcomed by a large public reception, with party leaders and supporters gathering near the airport. His homecoming is being viewed as one of the most significant political developments since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina during the July Uprising last year.

