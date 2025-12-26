BJP's Nalin Kohli hit back at the TMC over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, questioning its inaction on illegal immigrants in West Bengal. TMC leaders deflected, stating the issue is for the central government to address with Bangladesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) enquiring about the steps it is taking against illegal immigrants in the backdrop of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh. "Any case of lynching is terrible, and strict action has to happen against the accused. However, now that TMC has spoken. Perhaps, they can let the nation know what they are doing in West Bengal to remove illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, they must tell," Kohli told ANI.

TMC questions Centre's silence

His remarks come after West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of not being vocal against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. "In relation to Dipu Chandra Das' killing, why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah quiet? What is the External Affairs Minister doing?" Panja told reporters during a press conference in Kolkata.

She also said that the BJP was trying to create a "false narrative" against TMC, dismissing claims that her party was silent on minorities being attacked in the neighbouring country. "Those who are dying in Bangladesh should not be dying. The Bharatiya Janata Party should answer. What steps has your leader, the Prime Minister of the country, taken? The Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh should talk to each other. Then why is the Trinamool Congress being questioned here?" Panja said.

Earlier, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh asserted that the issue falls squarely within the domain of the centre and not the state government or opposition parties. Speaking with the media, Ghosh said the TMC disagrees with the RSS chief's views. "... Our views do not align with Mohan Bhagwat's views." If he wants to say anything about Bangladesh, he should speak with the central government. BJP's government is there at the centre, and RSS is the soul of BJP," Ghosh said.

Details of recent attacks in Bangladesh

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition.

The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

Investigation into blasphemy claims

A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18. The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post. However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim. (ANI)