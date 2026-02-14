BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman calls for calm and national unity in post-election Bangladesh after a landslide win. He urged supporters to avoid victory processions, stressed upholding the rule of law, and called for collective nation-building.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for calm across the country, asserting that peace and the rule of law must be upheld at any cost in post-election Bangladesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Call for Peace and Responsible Conduct

In his victory speech, Rahman said the time had come to rebuild the nation and urged party leaders, activists, and citizens to act responsibly. "Now it is time to build the nation. In this journey of rebuilding the country, each of us must play a responsible role. We have celebrated this victory of democracy and human rights peacefully and with dignity," he said.

Emphasising the need to prevent unrest, Rahman said he had directed BNP and allied party leaders and activists not to organise victory processions despite the landslide win. "To ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur anywhere in post-election Bangladesh, despite many provocations, I call upon all BNP leaders and activists across the country to remain calm and vigilant, so that no malicious force can exploit the situation to create unrest. Even after achieving a landslide victory, I instructed BNP and allied party leaders and activists not to hold victory processions," he said.

Emphasis on Justice and Rule of Law

Stressing zero tolerance for violence or unlawful acts, Rahman said," Peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No wrongdoing or unlawful activity will be tolerated. Regardless of party, religion, race, or differing opinions, under no circumstances will attacks by the strong against the weak be accepted."

Highlighting the centrality of justice and accountability, the BNP leader underscored the importance of equal application of the law. "Justice will be our guiding principle. If the rule of law is not established, all our efforts will be in vain. In upholding the rule of law, whether in government or opposition, regardless of differing views, the law must be equal for every citizen of Bangladesh," he said.

Rahman also urged party workers and supporters to avoid turning electoral rivalries into personal vendettas. "During the election, while competing against one another, misunderstandings or discord may have arisen in some places. I urge everyone to ensure that such disputes do not turn into revenge or retaliation", he said.

Election Mandate for Unity and Democracy

Calling upon democracy-loving citizens to contribute to nation-building, Rahman appealed for collective efforts to combat corruption, maintain law and order, and ensure accountability. "On the journey toward building a safe, humane, and democratic Bangladesh, I seek the cooperation of all, regardless of party or opinion," he said, concluding his speech.

In his first remarks after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) decisive victory in the parliamentary elections, BNP chief Tarique Rahman called for national cohesion, framing the outcome as a renewed mandate for democratic values. Addressing the nation following the announcement of results, Rahman appealed for reconciliation across political divides. "Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united," he said, underscoring the need for collective purpose.

Emphasising the broader significance of unity, he added, "I firmly believe that national unity is a collective strength, while division is a weakness," linking his message directly to the responsibilities facing the country after the polls.

Election Results and Context

His appeal came as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party registered a sweeping performance in elections held on Thursday, the first national vote since the violent 2024 uprising that led to the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reflecting the scale of the mandate, figures released by the Election Commission showed the BNP-led alliance securing 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77. Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was barred from taking part in the elections.

Tarique Rahman's Political Resurgence

Against this backdrop, Rahman opened his speech by thanking supporters and describing the verdict as an endorsement of democratic aspirations. "Freedom-loving pro-democracy people of the country have once again brought victory to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party," he said. He further stated, "This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy, this victory belongs to people who aspired to and have sacrificed for democracy," connecting the electoral outcome with what he characterised as a collective struggle for democratic restoration.

The outcome represents a notable political resurgence for the 60-year-old leader, who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile in Britain and re-entered national politics at a critical juncture. Rahman is the son of former president Ziaur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1981, and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, a three-time officeholder and longstanding figure in Bangladesh's political landscape. (ANI)