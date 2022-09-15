Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

In response to the incident, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) requested that the Centre intervene and ensure that the sentiments of the Sikh community in the landlocked country are not hurt.

The Taliban regime prevented 60 Afghan Sikhs who were scheduled to arrive in India on September 11 from leaving the country as they were carrying holy scriptures, as per reports, on Thursday.



According to the committee's statement, SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the Taliban's ban on removing the 'holy body of Sri Guru Granth Sahib' from Afghanistan.

He added that the committee was informed that 60 Afghani Sikhs were supposed to arrive in India on September 11 but that they were prevented from bringing the 'holy image of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.'

The Shiromani Committee president, in its statement, described it as 'direct interference' by the Taliban regime in the religious affairs of Sikhs.

According to Advocate Dhami, on the one hand, Sikhs are being attacked in Afghanistan, while on the other, they are being prevented from bringing their holy scripture with them to India.

Sikhs in Afghanistan were fleeing because 'they are not safe, and if the Sikhs do not stay in the country, who will look after Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji?' he asked.

"That is why, when Sikhs visit India, they bring the holy Guru Granth Sahib with them," he explained.

Furthermore, Dhami emphasised that the Taliban regime should not disregard Sikh sentiments.

The SGPC chief urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and end the Taliban regime's attacks on Sikh religious sentiments.

Religious minorities, including Sikhs, have been targeted repeatedly since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

