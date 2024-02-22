Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Taliban conducts double public execution in Football stadium, Thousands gather amidst chilling atmosphere

    In a harrowing spectacle, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a football stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, witnessed by thousands. The condemned men faced their fate as the victims' relatives fired the fatal shots.

    Taliban conducts double public execution in Football stadium, Thousands gather amidst chilling atmosphere avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Two convicted murderers were publicly executed in a football stadium in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Supreme Court gave capital punishment and Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada sanctioned the order. The execution took place with thousands of people having a glimpse of the brutality.

    Syed Jamal from central Wardak province and Gul Khan from Ghazni were separately involved in a stabbing case in 2022. The public execution of Syed Jamal and Gul Khan took place on Thursday at a football stadium in southeastern Afghanistan. At around 1 PM local time, the victims’ relatives fired rounds of bullets towards the perpetrators.

    Various religious scholars requested the victims’ relatives to grant pardon to Syed Jamal and Gul Khan after the court revealed that the decision could only be overturned by the victims' families. The execution took place after the family refused to pardon Syed and Gul. Family members fired eight rounds of bullets in the first execution and seven bullets in the second execution.

    Taliban conducted its fourth and fifth public execution subsequently on Thursday after coming into power in August 2021. The US troops hastily left the country leaving no room for peaceful transition of power. The democratically elected government was brought down by the Taliban.

    Since 2021, the situation in Afghanistan has deeply worsened due to various human rights abuses by the warlords of the Taliban group. Women especially have faced tough conditions as the element of education was instantly taken away from them. Public execution, floggings, and stonings are a scene of regularity now in the South Asian nation.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist avv

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India snt

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India

    Nationwide cellular outage hits US: AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile users struggle with signal loss AJR

    BREAKING | Nationwide cellular outage hits US: AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile users struggle with signal loss

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment avv

    Alabama Supreme Court declares frozen embryos as children under state law, Instantly impacting IVF treatment

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River avv

    Viral Video: Tragic Guangzhou bridge collision wreaks havoc as public bus, four vehicles fall into Pearl River

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 9 passengers dead on the spot vkp

    Karnataka: Swift car rams into tree at Nandgad, Belagavi; 6 out of 9 passengers dead on the spot

    cricket IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here osf

    IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist avv

    Yakuza kingpin charged with attempted Nuclear material sale for illicit arms deal in shocking criminal twist

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India snt

    Chinese research ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docks in Maldives amid diplomatic tensions with India

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon