Taliban conducts double public execution in Football stadium, Thousands gather amidst chilling atmosphere

In a harrowing spectacle, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a football stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, witnessed by thousands. The condemned men faced their fate as the victims' relatives fired the fatal shots.

Two convicted murderers were publicly executed in a football stadium in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Supreme Court gave capital punishment and Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada sanctioned the order. The execution took place with thousands of people having a glimpse of the brutality.

Syed Jamal from central Wardak province and Gul Khan from Ghazni were separately involved in a stabbing case in 2022. The public execution of Syed Jamal and Gul Khan took place on Thursday at a football stadium in southeastern Afghanistan. At around 1 PM local time, the victims’ relatives fired rounds of bullets towards the perpetrators.

Various religious scholars requested the victims’ relatives to grant pardon to Syed Jamal and Gul Khan after the court revealed that the decision could only be overturned by the victims' families. The execution took place after the family refused to pardon Syed and Gul. Family members fired eight rounds of bullets in the first execution and seven bullets in the second execution.

Taliban conducted its fourth and fifth public execution subsequently on Thursday after coming into power in August 2021. The US troops hastily left the country leaving no room for peaceful transition of power. The democratically elected government was brought down by the Taliban.

Since 2021, the situation in Afghanistan has deeply worsened due to various human rights abuses by the warlords of the Taliban group. Women especially have faced tough conditions as the element of education was instantly taken away from them. Public execution, floggings, and stonings are a scene of regularity now in the South Asian nation.