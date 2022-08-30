Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

The decision was made at the IMF's executive board meeting in Washington, and it would immediately provide USD 1.17 billion in foreign exchange to Pakistan, starving it.

Millions of Pakistanis have been affected by the unprecedented floods, the worst in a decade, and are in desperate need of assistance, with the death toll reaching 1,136. The unusually heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, with the death toll crossing the 1,000 mark on Monday.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman described the flooding caused by record monsoon rains as a 'crisis of unimaginable proportions,' according to the news agency AFP. The situation was dubbed the 'monster monsoon of the decade' by the minister.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, at least 1,136 people have been killed, and 1,634 have been injured due to floods, according to PTI. Thousands of people living in the mountains have been ordered to evacuate, but authorities are still struggling to help those trapped, despite the assistance of helicopters.

According to officials, floods have affected at least 33 million or one in every seven Pakistanis. Flooding caused by historic monsoon rains has washed away roads, crops, infrastructure, and bridges.

Flood-related deaths could be much higher, according to officials. According to the Express Tribune newspaper, thousands of villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been cut off from the rest of the country due to flooded rivers that destroyed roads and bridges.

Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the revival of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, following which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranches of USD 1.17 billion.

According to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF programme. "We should now receive the seventh and eighth tranches of USD 1.17 billion. I want to express my gratitude to Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for making many difficult decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the country," Ismail tweeted.

Following Pakistan's request for international assistance, the world responded with humanitarian aid and messages of solidarity from several countries, including the United Nations, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and others. They have contributed to a disaster relief appeal.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early return to normalcy. PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan." We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, the injured, and everyone affected by this natural disaster. We hope that normalcy can be restored as soon as possible."

