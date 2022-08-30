Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash

    Hundreds of protesters rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    As many as 15 protestors were shot dead in Iraq's Baghdad city on Monday after clashes broke out at the government palace. It is reported that the clash broke out between security forces and angry followers loyal to influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr after he announced his resignation from Iraqi politics.  

    Cement barriers outside the government palace were pulled down with ropes and the palace gates were breached. Hundreds of protesters rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Iraq's caretaker premier said he would open an investigation into the shootings and said the use of live ammunition against protesters was forbidden.

    Also read: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to privatise national carrier reeling under USD 1.226 billion debt

    Protests also broke out in the Shiite-majority southern provinces, with al-Sadr's supporters burning tires and blocking roads in the oil-rich province of Basra. Several also held protests outside the governorate building in Missan.

    Meanwhile, Iraq's military has announced a nationwide curfew, and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire and tear gas and physical assault with riot police.

    Also read: Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Saraya Salam is a militia aligned with al-Sadr and clashed with the Popular Mobilization Forces security group. A small force from the special forces division and Iraqi Army’s 9th Division also joined to contain the militants as the clashes continued for hours inside the Green Zone. At least one soldier from the special forces division, which is responsible for security in the Green Zone, was killed.

    The Iraqi government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr's party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

    Also read: Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion, Top updates - adt

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

    Cash strapped Sri Lanka to privatise national carrier SriLankan Airlines reeling under USD 1.226 billion debt snt

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to privatise national carrier reeling under USD 1.226 billion debt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead AJR

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion, Top updates - adt

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

    Akshara Singh birthday 5 ultra glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor drb

    Akshara Singh birthday: 5 ultra-glam pics of the Bhojpuri actor

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here - adt

    Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    Gautam Adani overtakes France's Bernard Arnault to become world's 3rd richest person - adt

    Gautam Adani overtakes France's Bernard Arnault to become world's 3rd richest person

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon