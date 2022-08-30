Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash

Hundreds of protesters rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

As many as 15 protestors were shot dead in Iraq's Baghdad city on Monday after clashes broke out at the government palace. It is reported that the clash broke out between security forces and angry followers loyal to influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr after he announced his resignation from Iraqi politics.

Cement barriers outside the government palace were pulled down with ropes and the palace gates were breached. Hundreds of protesters rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Iraq's caretaker premier said he would open an investigation into the shootings and said the use of live ammunition against protesters was forbidden.

Protests also broke out in the Shiite-majority southern provinces, with al-Sadr's supporters burning tires and blocking roads in the oil-rich province of Basra. Several also held protests outside the governorate building in Missan.

Meanwhile, Iraq's military has announced a nationwide curfew, and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire and tear gas and physical assault with riot police.

Saraya Salam is a militia aligned with al-Sadr and clashed with the Popular Mobilization Forces security group. A small force from the special forces division and Iraqi Army’s 9th Division also joined to contain the militants as the clashes continued for hours inside the Green Zone. At least one soldier from the special forces division, which is responsible for security in the Green Zone, was killed.

The Iraqi government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr's party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.