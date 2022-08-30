Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    "It's also an Indian problem; you have it at your northern border. That's something you have been experiencing every couple of years. So I think when we talk with the Indian side, there is an understanding that the international order should be held up and preserved," the newly-appointed German ambassador said.

    China claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says new German envoy Philipp Ackermann
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Terming China's claim of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory as 'outrageous', Germany on Tuesday said that the transgressions along the Line of Actual Control are a violation of the international order.

    Stating that his country is well aware of the issues at India's northern border, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, who held his first press conference after his appointment in Delhi, told media persons: "China claims of Arunachal Pradesh as its integral part, are ‘outrageous’. So, I think that the infringement at the border is extremely difficult, and it should not be accepted."

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    It should be noted that the two Himalayan giants have been engaged in a border standoff for over two years now at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. However, disengagement at several points has taken place while the de-escalation process is yet to commence.   

    China doesn't hold 20 per cent of India's territory

    However, the newly-appointed German ambassador also drew a line in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-China border standoff.

    "You should also differentiate -- what happens at the border with China has no comparison to what is happening in Ukraine. China doesn't hold 20 per cent of Indian territory; it is not systematically destroying every village, every town in the area," Philipp Ackermann said.

    "... It's also an Indian problem; you have it at your northern border. That's something you have been experiencing every couple of years. So I think when we talk with the Indian side, there is an understanding that the international order should be held up and preserved," the German ambassador added.

    "We might not agree on every line when it comes to Ukraine, but I want to state the first impression I have of Indian colleagues. The Ukraine problem has manifold impacts on the world. The Indian side very well recognises this violation of international order," he said.

    'India should understand Europe’s outrage on Russia'

    Ackermann was of the view that New Delhi should understand Europe's outrage over the Moscow attack on Kyiv.

    Last week, India, for the first time, voted against Russia during a 'procedural vote' at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine. The development took place for the first time since Moscow carried out a war against Ukraine in February earlier this year. Prior to this, New Delhi had abstained at the UN Security Council on Ukraine, which had irked Europe and the United States.

    The German ambassador has welcomed New Delhi's move and stated it as 'progress' in India's position. He also compared Russia's war on Ukraine to his own country's (Germany) invasion of Poland during World War II in 1939 and said: "I have never seen such aggression in the last 70 years."

    Also Read: India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    economy Pakistan is almost on the brink! IMF reveals why snt

    Pakistan is almost on the brink! IMF reveals why

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash AJR

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr resigns from Iraqi politics; 15 protesters shot dead in clash

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion, Top updates - adt

    Pakistan flood death toll reaches 1136; IMF to provide $1.17 billion | Top updates

    Cash strapped Sri Lanka to privatise national carrier SriLankan Airlines reeling under USD 1.226 billion debt snt

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to privatise national carrier reeling under USD 1.226 billion debt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan AJR

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

    football Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival snt

    Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival?

    football la liga Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination-ayh

    Edinson Cavani heads to Spain, with Valencia being his next destination

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warns China, says restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter' AJR

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warns China, says restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter'

    Watch Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it-tgy

    Watch: Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon