Taiwan's William Lai announced a major overhaul of the Coast Guard to counter China's 'gray zone' tactics. The plan includes modernizing surveillance, deploying drones, securing undersea cables, and improving personnel welfare to bolster maritime security.

In response to mounting "gray zone" tactics from China, William Lai has unveiled plans for a sweeping overhaul of Taiwan Coast Guard Administration operations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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Lai Vows to Counter Chinese Maritime Incursions

According to The Taipei Times, speaking at the CGA's first-ever National Sea Light Awards ceremony, Lai praised coast guard personnel for their role in safeguarding maritime security, law enforcement, and rescue missions. He emphasised that Taiwan's security concerns extend far beyond its land borders, highlighting the increasing pressure posed by China's persistent maritime incursions. Lai warned that China is attempting to normalise aggressive activities at sea, challenging the regional status quo.

Despite these pressures, Taiwan's coast guard has continued to carry out critical operations, including anti-narcotics missions, curbing illegal maritime activities, and conducting search-and-rescue efforts. He further highlighted the growing importance of protecting undersea communication infrastructure, revealing that coast guard units have been coordinating with other agencies to secure vital subsea cables.

Meanwhile, frontline forces remain on constant alert, closely tracking and responding to Chinese vessel movements to ensure maritime safety. Acknowledging the difficult conditions faced by personnel, Lai commended officers for maintaining vigilance even during extreme weather, calling their dedication essential to national stability.

Overhaul to Modernise Capabilities and Support Personnel

As part of the proposed transformation, the government plans to modernise capabilities by integrating aerial and maritime surveillance systems, deploying advanced radar technology, and expanding the use of drones. Additional measures include upgrading protective gear, enhancing operational readiness, and improving coordination between civilian and professional forces. The overhaul will also address personnel welfare through better benefits and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring improved logistical support nationwide, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Strategic Importance in Indo-Pacific

Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling stated Taiwan's strategic position along key Indo-Pacific shipping lanes, noting that maritime security plays a crucial role in protecting both national sovereignty and global trade flows. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a more agile and technologically advanced coast guard, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)