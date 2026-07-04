Taiwan has slammed China's new 'Ethnic Unity' law, calling it authoritarian and a tool for transnational repression. Premier Cho Jung-tai announced a new Cabinet-level platform to coordinate a response and protect Taiwan's national security.

Taiwan has strongly criticised China's newly enforced "Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law," describing it as another example of Beijing's authoritarian governance and warning that the legislation could be used to justify political pressure beyond China's borders, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taiwan Announces Interagency Response

According to The Taipei Times, speaking after the law came into force, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai announced that the government would establish a Cabinet-level interagency platform to coordinate responses to cases of alleged transnational repression and strengthen measures to protect Taiwan's national security and democratic system.

The law, approved by China's National People's Congress in March and effective from July 3, emphasises national unity and allows legal action against individuals or organisations, inside or outside China, accused of undermining ethnic unity or encouraging ethnic division. However, the legislation does not clearly define what actions constitute such offences, raising concerns about its broad scope.

Three-Pronged Strategy

Premier Cho said Taiwan's response would focus on three areas: prevention, protection and countermeasures. He tasked ministers without portfolio Ma Yung-cheng and Lin Min-hsin with creating a cross-government coordination mechanism involving agencies including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also expand cooperation with like-minded countries to counter what Taipei views as Beijing's growing cross-border influence.

MAC Calls Law 'Forced Unification'

The Mainland Affairs Council argued that the legislation is designed to advance Beijing's political agenda through what it described as "unification by law," "forced unification" and "transnational repression," as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The council said the measure effectively seeks to impose an obligation on Taiwanese people to accept unification with China under the banner of ethnic solidarity, calling it a "unification law" disguised as legislation promoting unity.

Reaffirming Taiwan's position, the council stated that Taiwan is an independent sovereign state and rejected what it described as Beijing's attempt to use legal instruments to erode Taiwan's autonomy, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)