A USP delivery agent in a shocking incident attacked a barking dog with a parcel, then thrashed the owner when confronted. The man returned to assault the injured animal repeatedly before fleeing, leaving locals stunned.

A violent episode unfolded when a USP delivery agent allegedly attacked a dog after it barked at him during a delivery. Witnesses said the man hurled a large parcel at the animal before turning on its owner.

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The confrontation escalated when the dog’s owner confronted the agent about his actions. Instead of calming down, the delivery worker allegedly thrashed the owner, adding to the chaos.

Dog Attacked Repeatedly

After assaulting the owner, the agent returned to the injured dog and attacked it again. Locals reported that the animal was struck multiple times before the man fled the scene.

The incident has sparked outrage, with residents condemning the brutality against both the pet and its owner.

Community Reaction

Witnesses described the attack as shocking and unnecessary, questioning the conduct of the delivery agent. The repeated assault on the dog has raised concerns about accountability and safety in residential areas.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further as calls for action grow louder.