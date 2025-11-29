Taiwan's MND reported dozens of Chinese PLA aircraft, including bombers, crossing the Taiwan Strait median line. The incursions come as Taiwan reforms its military and accuses China of stoking tensions with Japan via planned missile drills.

PLA Aircraft Cross Taiwan Strait Median Line

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Saturday that 12 sorties by People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and flew into the island's southern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The MND said the aircraft involved included the Shenyang J-16, the Xian H-6 (a Chinese twin-engine jet heavy bomber), and the KJ-500. "Overall, 12 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, H-6, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0740hr today. All sorties crossed the median line and entered the southern and southeastern ADIZ, heading to the West Pacific for a long-distance flight," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X. "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan detected 26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around its territory. "26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote on X.

Taiwan's Military Reforms Amid Incursions

Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Rising China-Japan Tensions

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan. Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported. (ANI)