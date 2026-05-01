Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council is investigating retired naval officer Lu Li-shih for his pro-Beijing remarks at a Chinese military event, which are being considered a potential violation of the Cross-Strait Act's ban on such 'cooperative activity'.

MAC to Probe Retired Officer's Remarks

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said it will look into pro-Beijing comments made by a retired Taiwanese naval officer during a Chinese military event, stating that such actions could be considered "cooperative activity" with Chinese authorities, which would violate the law, according to Central News Agency (CNA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said during a regular press briefing in Taipei that remarks made by retired lieutenant commander Lu Li-shih "constitute what we view as cooperative activity." "We will coordinate with the relevant agencies to investigate this matter," Liang added.

Under Article 33-1 of the Cross-Strait Act, Taiwanese individuals and organisations are prohibited from engaging in "any form of cooperative activity" with Chinese entities that are "political parties, the military, the administration or of any political nature," unless approval is granted by the "competent authorities," as cited by CNA. The law further specifies that such Chinese agencies include those involved in "any political work against Taiwan or affecting national security or interests."

Lu's remarks were reported in Chinese media last Thursday, showing him touring naval ships in Qingdao, located in China's Shandong Province, during an event commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Chinese navy, CNA highlighted. In an interview with China's state-run China News Service, Lu stated that "people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family" and that "a strong motherland means Taiwan is safe."

When asked to clarify what qualifies as "cooperative activity," Liang said Lu had been invited by the Chinese side on "multiple occasions" because, as a former captain in the Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy, he held "propaganda value," according to CNA.

China's Response

Meanwhile, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said on Wednesday that statements made by Taiwanese attendees during the naval event reflected "genuine national sentiment." The TAO also criticised the Democratic Progressive Party government's proposed amendment to the Cross-Strait Act, which would expand coverage to more retired military personnel, accusing the authorities of "violating freedom of speech" and "intimidating and suppressing" individuals participating in cross-strait exchanges, CNA reported. (ANI)