Taiwan's MND reported detecting 6 Chinese sorties and 7 naval vessels on Saturday, with 5 entering its ADIZ. This followed 8 sorties and 6 vessels on Friday. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced an 'excellent' call with President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Presence

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six Chinese sorties and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday. Of the six, five sorties sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." 6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/S92KpK9Pim — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 7, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the MND detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels. Of the 8 sorties, 6 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." 8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/v6r9CzNSwJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 6, 2026

Trump Touts 'Excellent' Call With Xi Jinping

As the United States convened a meeting of several nations on critical minerals on Wednesday, a move seen as an effort to protect it from China's virtual hegemony, US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, spoke about his call with Xi, confirmed his visit to China in April, and said that the relationship with China was extremely good. "I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive! The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted. (ANI)