Taiwan reported tracking 8 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship near the island on Wednesday. According to its Defence Ministry, 6 of the 8 aircraft crossed the median line and entered its northern and eastern ADIZ.

Taiwan on Wednesday reported tracking multiple Chinese military assets operating in the vicinity of the island. In am update shared on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that authorities detected 8 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and 1 official ship operating around its territory. The Ministry stated that ROC Armed Forces closely tracked the developments, utilising intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry wrote. 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/O1sIJopCkj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 29, 2026

Recent Chinese Military Activity

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected the presence of 7 PLAN vessels, four official ships and three sorties by PLA aircraft around its territory, as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND). Sharing the details in a post on X, it further noted that 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. The MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, the MND recorded 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory.

The Broader Context of China-Taiwan Relations

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India. (ANI)