Amnesty International urged an independent probe into lethal force by Pakistani forces against PoJK protesters. It highlighted an internet blackout, casualties, and the ban on the JAAC, calling for access for media and observers to the region.

Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an independent and transparent investigation into reports of the use of lethal force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) by Pakistani forces while urging Pakistani authorities to restore communication services and allow media and independent observers access to the region.

In a statement, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for South Asia, Isabelle Lassee, reacted to the security forces using lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot during the first day of the regional election. "The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities' long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces' use of force against protesters," Lassee said.

Restore Communications and Lift Ban on JAAC

She said the ongoing internet and mobile services blackout was preventing independent verification of the situation on the ground. "So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground. We urge the Pakistani authorities to restore all communications access and allow media and independent observers into the area," she added.

Amnesty also raised concerns over the ban imposed on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), stating that tensions surrounding the election had been heightened by the move. "Tensions around this election are being heightened by the unlawful ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the ban on this protest movement and stop weaponising anti-terror laws to silence and arbitrarily detain JAAC members and supporters," Lassee said.

"The ban cannot be used as an excuse to mete out deadly violence against protesters," she added.

Deadly Clashes and Mounting Death Toll

According to Amnesty's statement, reports on July 27 indicated violence in Rawalakot and one incident in Kotli, where a political worker was killed during a clash between supporters of rival parties. The rights organisation cited claims by JAAC that 19 people were killed and dozens injured after security forces opened fire on protesters. It added that media reports had confirmed casualties but had not specified a number.

Amnesty said mobile internet services have remained suspended in the region since June 5. Citing media reports, Amnesty said that in the lead-up to the election, at least 40 people had been killed, including 34 protesters and six police and paramilitary personnel.

March Towards Muzaffarabad Met with Lethal Force

This comes as protests emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands. Protesters also unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the JAAC and the authorities on Monday.

The JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad. Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached. Following this, the Pakistani security forces opened fire on the demonstrators in the region.

At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed. In a video message, Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the movement, said that the security forces targeted protesters and said several young people lost their lives in the firing. "Today, the forces from Pakistan opened fire on our innocent youths. As a result, 14 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder, Omar Nazir Kashmiri. Other martyrs include a companion from Khaigala, one from Kotli city, one from Tattapani, one from Banja-Baspoor, one from Chhota Gala, and one from Haveli. In total, 14 have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Almost two dozen others are injured," Aslam said in the video message.

JAAC claimed that the number of people killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67, referring to the deceased as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement.

Unrest Spreads Amid Election Irregularities

Protest leaders in PoJK have complained that the ongoing electoral process in the region has been manipulated to influence outcomes, undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions and also accused the authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

The unrest in PoJK has spread to Mirpur after the deadly violence in Rawalakot, with several social media accounts alleging that Pakistani security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests. According to reports, several protesters have been killed in the incident.

The developments coincided with the first phase of polling across 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division of PoJK. However, the election process was also marred by reports of violence and allegations of poll rigging from Kotli. (ANI)