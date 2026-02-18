Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported detecting 5 Chinese naval vessels and one balloon near its territory on Wednesday, a repeat of Tuesday's numbers. The continued military activity comes as President Lai Ching-te vows to bolster defense.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday recorded the presence of 5 PLAN vessels and 1 PRC balloon around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said, "5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/A30DBTs5xJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 18, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recurring Chinese Military Presence

On Tuesday, MND had reported "5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2023563044165742976?s=20

MND earlier detected the presence of three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territory as of 6 am (local time) on Monday. Nine of eleven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

President Lai Vows to Strengthen National Defence

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, on Sunday (local time) assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said.

The Taiwan President said that the administration will work without pause to safeguard national security and social stability. He pledged to promote economic development, aiding a global industrial expansion and providing support to small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)