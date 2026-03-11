Australia has granted humanitarian visas to two more Iranian women soccer players, bringing the total to seven. The players escaped their team handlers after a tournament and are now safe and welcome in Australia, a move praised by the PM.

Players Granted Visas and Welcomed

Two more Iranian women soccer players have been granted Humanitarian Visas by the Austrialian government, allowing them to stay in the country while the conflict in West Asia continues. Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke wrote in a post on X, "Later in the evening, they were reunited with their five teammates who had made the same decision the night before. They will be safe here. They will be at home here. They are welcome here in Australia."

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Iranian soccer players who had been granted humanitarian visas to stay in Australia are safe in the country. "Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They're safe here, and they should feel at home here,'' Albanese said.

Details of the Escape

The players - Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh and Mona Hamoudi - reportedly escaped from team handlers at a hotel on Australia's Gold Coast following their participation in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, reported Channel 9 News. The dramatic operation unfolded overnight, with the players assisted by Australian authorities before being moved to a secure location.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that humanitarian visas had been approved after a late-night process by the Department of Home Affairs. "I signed off last night for their applications to go onto humanitarian visas and a little bit after 1.30am this morning the processing was completed by the Department of Home Affairs," Burke said.

Protest Sparks Safety Concerns

The players had travelled to Australia for the continental tournament but concerns about their safety emerged after the team refused to sing the Iranian national anthem ahead of their opening match against South Korea. The act was widely interpreted as a sign of protest and sparked backlash from Iranian state media, which reportedly labelled the players as "traitors."

Following their final group-stage match against the Philippines, reports indicated that some players made gestures signalling distress as the team bus left the stadium. Activists and members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia also urged authorities to allow the athletes to remain in the country, citing fears they could face punishment if forced to return to Iran. (ANI)