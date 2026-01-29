Taiwan's MND said it detected 5 Chinese PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels on Thursday, with 3 crossing the median line. This follows a week of similar daily incursions by Chinese military assets, including aircraft, ships, and a balloon.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday said that it detected five sorties by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8). It added that three out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Daily Incursions Reported

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that it detected four sorties by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8). It added that one balloon was also detected during the timeframe. In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 balloon was detected during this timeframe. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's MND said that it detected two PLA aircraft sorties and five PLAN vessels operating around its territory. "2 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said in its post.

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8). In a post on X, the MND said that five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "5 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

China's Stance on Taiwan

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Taiwan is an integral and indivisible part of China, which has been separated from the mainland since 1949. Under its "one country, two systems", achieving China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people, both within the country and abroad. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government regard the fulfilment of this goal of peaceful reunification as a historic mission and have been working persistently toward it. (ANI)