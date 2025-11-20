Taiwan's MND reported detecting 24 Chinese military aircraft, with 16 crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line. An earlier sortie involved 16 aircraft and 6 vessels. The escalation comes as China plans live-fire drills in the Yellow Sea.

24 Chinese Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 24 Chinese sorties of various types around its territory. Of the 24, 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 24 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1454hr today. 16 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Overall 24 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1454hr today. 16 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 20, 2025

Earlier Incursions Reported

Earlier in the day, the MND detected 16 Chinese sorties and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan, and that it has monitored the situation and responded.

According to an update posted on X, 13 of the 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote in an 'X' post. 16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/0W6ttbf6e2 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 20, 2025

Tensions With Japan Escalate

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea.

China Plans Live-Fire Drills

China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)