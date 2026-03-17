Taiwan's military detected 2 Chinese PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship near its territory on Tuesday. Two of the aircraft entered its ADIZ. This follows similar detections of Chinese military assets on Sunday and Monday.

Recent Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday recorded the presence of 2 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that two sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ and that it has monitored the situation and responded. "2 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X. 2 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/qp3wRxXVSB — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 17, 2026

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Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 2 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory up until 6 am (local time). Taiwanese forces also said that they have monitored the situation and responded.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 26 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory up until 6 am (local time). Taiwanese forces also said that sixteen of the twenty-six sorties entered the country's northern, central and southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwanese forces also said that they have monitored the situation and responded. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 26 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Historical Context of China-Taiwan Tensions

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. (ANI)