Taiwan Condemns Chinese Military Drills

The so-called "justice" associated with the military drills initiated by China around Taiwan yesterday is ludicrous, stated the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), according to the Taipei Times report. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) commenced a military exercise dubbed "Justice Mission 2025" in the vicinity of Taiwan, claiming it is intended as a "stern warning to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces" and "external interference forces." This exercise is taking place in the Taiwan Strait as well as in areas to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of Taiwan, emphasising "sea-air combat readiness patrol, coordinated dominance operations, naval blockades of crucial ports and areas, along with comprehensive deterrence beyond the island chain," according to a senior PLA officer's statement.

MAC Criticises 'Two-Pronged Strategy'

The MAC remarked that the actions of the Chinese Communist Party are in direct opposition to its asserted "global peace initiative," underscoring its hegemonic characteristics and intentions to alter the "status quo." The MAC pointed out that the military drills were launched just a day after the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum, suggesting that China was implementing "a carefully orchestrated two-pronged strategy," as detailed in the Taipei Times report. "On one side, it speaks of fostering closeness, while on the other, it resorts to military threats," the MAC stated. It characterised Beijing as a "troublemaker" and a risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, asserting that the PLA's display of power is unacceptable to both the Taiwanese people and the international community.

Taipei Mayor Calls for Dialogue

The Twin-City Forum is an annual gathering that has occurred since 2010 to encourage exchanges between Taipei and Shanghai, with the two cities taking turns to host. In Taipei, following the PLA announcement, Chiang reiterated his position, expressing a "very firm and consistent" commitment to "dialogue, not confrontation," and a desire for "peace and prosperity," rather than "crashing waves and howling winds." "Those in government must work to reduce risks, manage crises, and ensure the safety of the populace," he remarked, condemning "any actions that could intensify regional tensions," as highlighted by the Taipei Times report. (ANI)