Taiwan's government has expanded its ban on officials attending China's annual Straits Forum, now prohibiting both central and local government personnel. The move is described as a response to the forum being a CCP 'united front' platform.

Taiwan has widened restrictions on participation in China's annual Straits Forum, barring both central and local government officials from attending the event, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

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According to Focus Taiwan, the 18th Straits Forum is scheduled to take place in Xiamen, Fujian Province, in mid-June, with its main conference set for June 13. Chinese authorities have promoted the event as a platform to enhance cross-strait exchanges and deepen integration between Taiwan and mainland China.

'United Front' Platform: Taipei Expands Restrictions

However, Taiwan's government views the forum differently. Speaking at a regular press briefing, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh described the forum as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) "united front" platform designed to advance Beijing's political agenda toward Taiwan. As a result, the government has strengthened measures to prevent what it sees as CCP efforts to infiltrate Taiwanese society through exchange activities.

Under the revised policy, personnel from both central and local government agencies are prohibited from attending the forum or any related events. The move marks a significant escalation from last year's position, when only central government officials were formally barred, while local government representatives were merely advised against participation.

Legal Questions and Political Fallout

Liang stated that any application submitted by government officials seeking approval to travel to China for the forum would be rejected. However, questions have emerged regarding the legal basis for the expanded ban. Existing regulations under Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act exempt certain lower-ranking civil servants and police officers from requiring approval from a central review committee before visiting China. The MAC has not provided further clarification on how the new restrictions apply to those categories, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

The tougher stance has already affected local officials. Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling, a member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), confirmed that her application to attend the forum would not be approved.

Meanwhile, KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung is expected to participate as part of a party delegation, as political party members are not covered by the government restrictions, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)