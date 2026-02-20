Swiss President Guy Parmelin visited India for the AI Impact Summit 2026, backing its human-centric AI vision. He met PM Modi to review bilateral ties, discussing the India-EFTA trade pact and future innovation-led collaboration.

Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin departed for his homeland after attending AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. The Swiss President expressed strong support for India's vision of a safe, inclusive, and impactful artificial intelligence ecosystem, emphasising alignment on human-centric, sustainable, and equitable AI development during his participation in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bilateral Discussions and Economic Ties

During his two-day visit to India, President Parmelin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, skill development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. According to an official release, the two leaders discussed the growing momentum in economic ties following the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and explored further opportunities for innovation-led growth, joint research, and capacity building.

Future AI Summit Collaboration

PM Modi also welcomed Switzerland's initiative to host the next AI Summit and highlighted the collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, which will host the 2028 AI Summit. Both leaders reaffirmed a shared vision to elevate the India-Switzerland partnership to new heights.

Switzerland's Perspective on AI

In an exclusive interview with ANI, President Parmelin welcomed the summit's focus, stating, "Switzerland very much welcomes and supports the focus of the AI Impact Summit which is well presented in the three Sutras: People, Progress, Planet: We fully agree that we need to develop and use AI in a way that everyone in the world can benefit from the potential that AI offers. This includes economic and societal progress for everyone. At the same time we need to make sure that we respect our planet as the basis of all lives and that AI is developed and used in a sustainable way."

Deepening India-Switzerland AI Collaboration

Highlighting Switzerland's admiration for India's growing prowess in AI, he outlined promising areas for future collaboration. "We admire how India has developed into a powerful player in AI research and innovation. Switzerland sees significant potential for deepening collaboration with India," Parmelin said.

He added, "I am delighted to see Swiss startups here at the summit bringing bold ideas, cutting edge technologies, and a strong spirit of innovation to explore new opportunities for collaboration with Indian partners." (ANI)