Slovak President Peter Pellegrini met PM Modi and President Murmu in New Delhi during the AI Impact Summit 2026. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties and using AI for inclusive growth, aligning on 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, to discuss further strengthening of political and economic relations between the two countries, as well as the development of cooperation in innovation, industry and modern technology.

The President of Slovakia arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. Pellegrini met several world leaders during the summit. In a separate meeting, President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia was welcomed by President Murmu, who recalled her state visit to Slovakia last year. Both leaders underscored the importance of AI for the common good and discussed principles of "People, Planet, and Progress", aiming to advance AI for inclusive growth, an official statement said. President Murmu noted strengthened India-Slovakia cooperation across trade, investment, science and technology, defence, and people-to-people ties, expressing optimism that the Summit would further energise bilateral relations.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.The Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

An Evolving International Process on AI

This summit is the fourth in the series of AI summits held at the UK Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.The process began with the AI Safety Summit hosted by the United Kingdom at Bletchley Park in 2023.

The Bletchley Declaration, signed by 28 countries and the EU in November 2023, established a global consensus on managing risks from frontier AI and the importance of international cooperation on AI safety. One of the key outcomes of this summit was the establishment of AI Safety Institutes in several countries to promote technical research, information sharing, and risk assessment.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 seeks to advance a development-oriented global AI agenda, with relevance for emerging economies and the Global South.