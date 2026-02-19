Swiss officials, including SNSF President Torsten Schwede, praised PM Modi's AI vision at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. They highlighted the shared values between India and Switzerland for using AI responsibly for the benefit of society.

Swiss Official Praises PM Modi's Vision

Torsten Schwede, President of the Research Council of the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for artificial intelligence, underlining the shared commitment of Switzerland and India to using AI for the broader benefit of society. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Schwede expressed admiration for PM Modi's opening remarks. "I was very much impressed with the welcome note of Prime Minister Modi. He addressed some very pertinent issues we have as a society in terms of AI," Schwede said.

He highlighted the alignment between the two countries on ethical AI deployment and noted that the dialogue begun in New Delhi would continue next year in Geneva. "Next year in Switzerland, we'll be happy to welcome you coming to Geneva. We're looking forward to continuing on this idea of making AI for responsible use to the benefit of society," he remarked.

Schwede added that the partnership rests on common values. "I think Switzerland and India share common values in the way we use AI to the benefit of society," he said.

Swiss President Echoes Support for India's AI Vision

This view was echoed a day earlier by Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who voiced strong support for India's vision of a safe, inclusive and impactful AI ecosystem during his participation in the summit.

Endorsing the 'People, Progress, Planet' Framework

In an exclusive interview with ANI, President Parmelin endorsed the summit's focus framed by the three pillars--People, Progress, Planet. "Switzerland very much welcomes and supports the focus of the AI Impact Summit which is well presented in the three Sutras: People, Progress, Planet: We fully agree that we need to develop and use AI in a way that everyone in the world can benefit from the potential that AI offers. This includes economic and societal progress for everyone. At the same time we need to make sure that we respect our planet as the basis of all lives and that AI is developed and used in a sustainable way," he stated.

Deepening India-Switzerland Collaboration

Parmelin acknowledged India's growing strength in the field. "We admire how India has developed into a powerful player in AI research and innovation. Switzerland sees significant potential for deepening collaboration with India," he said. He also pointed to Swiss startups present at the summit, eager to partner with Indian counterparts.

Shared Goals on Responsible Innovation

On responsible innovation, he stressed shared goals. "With respect to responsible innovation in AI, Switzerland and India share the common belief that we need to ensure that AI is used for the public good--supporting inclusive economic growth, social progress, sustainability, and solutions that benefit society at large. We attach great importance to close cooperation with India in the developments regarding the creation of international and multilateral agreements on the governance of AI," Parmelin explained.

Call for International Governance and Cooperation

He noted that the summit's principles would guide future discussions, including a UN dialogue in Geneva this summer and Switzerland's planned hosting in 2027. "Switzerland thinks that the principles established at the AI Impact Summit here in Delhi provide good guidance for international collaboration: development of human capital; broadening access for social empowerment; trustworthiness of AI systems; energy efficiency of AI systems; use of AI in science; democratizing AI resources; and use of AI for economic growth and social good," he said.

"These should also feed into the global dialogue on AI which the UN will organise this summer in Geneva. In addition, we will also build on the structures for voluntary cooperation established in Delhi to advance these principles," he added.

Parmelin reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to international AI governance, including its role in the Council of Europe framework convention on AI--the first legally binding treaty on the subject--and invited India to join. "Switzerland has been very actively participating in many international fora that develop binding and non-binding technical, legal and ethical standards for the development and use of AI. Switzerland is willing to continue to closely cooperate with India in all of these fields," he affirmed.

"While more and more countries from the Global South, including Brazil, have joined the process, we would like to encourage India to consider joining this work, too. And of course, we look forward to working with India to shape the upcoming UN dialogue on AI," Parmelin concluded.

The remarks from both Swiss leaders underscore deepening India-Switzerland cooperation in AI governance, research, innovation and multilateral frameworks, driven by the India AI Impact Summit 2026's focus on human-centric, sustainable and equitable AI. (ANI)