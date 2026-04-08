Superhuman successfully increased office attendance by 57% after replacing its mandatory return-to-office policy with a voluntary, incentive-based program. This "Ways of Working Programme" offers employees growing financial perks for choosing to work in-person, from two to five days a week.

A shift in Superhuman's workplace policy has resulted in a large increase in office attendance, as the firm shifted away from required return-to-office requirements and instead created incentives for workers who choose to work in person.

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In January, the company, which creates artificial intelligence-powered productivity products, launched what it called a "Ways of Working Programme." According to Business Insider, the approach allows employees to choose between two and five days of office attendance every week, with incentives growing as time spent on-site grows.

According to the company's chief people officer, Kenny Mendes, the method has resulted in a 57% rise in daily attendance throughout its global locations since the initiative began. The business employs over 1,500 individuals worldwide and has eight centers throughout North America and Europe.

What Are The Perks?

Employees in the United States who commit to working two days per week from the office are eligible for $500 in wellness-related support each quarter. Those who choose a full five-day program can get up to $2,000 quarterly. The advantages may be used to a variety of costs, including transportation, daycare, food delivery, gym memberships, meal services, and housekeeping.

Mendes viewed the financial investment as justified by its larger impact. "If you look at that as a percentage of salary relative to the impact it has on that employee — being more productive, being more engaged, solving problems faster — it's a no-brainer spend from a company standpoint," he stated.

The incentive-driven strategy follows an earlier attempt to get employees back into offices, which the business conceded failed. A regulation implemented in April required engineering teams to come in person two days each week, but participation remained low.

How Did The Company Begin It?

The organization began by engaging with employees to understand their issues. Common problems were transportation expenses, parking difficulties, and displeasure with workplace layouts. In response, practical changes were implemented with the provision of financial rewards.

Additional adjustments were made to improve the in-office experience itself. These included revamping workstations to promote density and contact, as well as providing daily meals and regular social hours to foster cooperation.

The revised approach has seen strong participation. Mendes said that approximately 75% of employees located near company hubs have opted into one of the attendance plans. Of those, around one-third have chosen to work from the office four or five days per week.

The development comes at a time when many businesses are tightening return-to-work standards, with some even connecting attendance to promotions or equity. In contrast, Superhuman has chosen a paradigm based on voluntary engagement, which is backed by incentives and workplace changes.