A suspicious package containing an unknown white powder and political propaganda was delivered to Joint Base Andrews, a U.S. military installation near Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 7, 2025, causing multiple people to fall ill, U.S. media reported. The base, known for hosting Air Force One and frequently used for presidential flights, confirmed that parts of the Maryland site were evacuated after the package was opened.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated,” the base said in a statement, according to CNN. “Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to the Office of Special Investigations.” A military spokesperson told Axios that several individuals felt unwell after the package was opened and were treated before being released. CNN, citing two unidentified sources, reported that investigators were assessing the contents, which included the white powder and political propaganda.

The incident took place in a room that houses the Air National Guard Readiness Center, which has been closed as a precaution while the investigation continues. Joint Base Andrews is located just outside Washington, D.C., and is regularly used for flights by senior government officials; President Donald Trump had landed at the facility as recently as Wednesday on an Air Force One flight returning from a business forum in Florida. Neither the US Department of Defense nor Joint Base Andrews immediately responded to requests for further comment, and Reuters has not independently verified the report.

(With inputs from AFP)