The investment plan includes about $35 billion over the next three years, spanning U.S. sectors such as energy, aviation, automotive parts, and technology.

Energy majors Air Products, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes are expected to play key roles in Uzbekistan’s green and industrial modernization efforts.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank has pledged an $852 million credit line to support projects tied to the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Uzbekistan will invest and purchase goods worth more than $100 billion in America over the next decade, nearly matching the Central Asian nation’s annual GDP, as Washington and Tashkent deepen their ties in energy, aviation, and manufacturing.

Expanding US-Uzbek Trade Ties

Trump said on Truth Social that Uzbekistan will “be purchasing and investing almost $35 billion” over the next three years and “over $100 billion” in ten years, calling it an “incredible Trade and Economic Deal.” The pact spans multiple U.S. sectors, including critical minerals, aviation, automotive parts, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, chemicals, and information technology.

“I want to thank Uzbekistan’s highly respected President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” Trump wrote, adding that both countries looked forward to a “long and productive relationship.”

The $100 billion pledge nearly equals Uzbekistan’s nominal GDP, estimated at $115 billion in 2024, according to World Bank data.

Energy Majors Take Center Stage

The new trade framework builds on a series of energy-related agreements inked in recent months between Uzbekistan and U.S. companies, including Air Products, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes.

Pennsylvania-based Air Products will play a key role in supporting Uzbekistan’s “green transition,” with plans to develop a petrochemical complex in Bukhara and lead initiatives in coal gasification and clean jet fuel production. The company’s work aligns with its broader strategy of advancing industrial gas and hydrogen-based clean energy technologies.

Houston-based Schlumberger and Baker Hughes have signed agreements with the Uzbek government covering “the implementation of modern technologies, experience, and management methods,” according to a Eurasia report.

Tashkent Seeks Deeper US Energy Ties

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov described the collaborations with Air Products, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes as “investments, not purchases,” signaling a long-term strategy to attract U.S. capital and technical expertise into Uzbekistan’s energy sector.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank has pledged an $852 million line of credit to help finance related projects.

