Suicide bomber kills five, injures seven outside bank in Afghanistan; Taliban security forces among victims

A suicide bomber killed 5 people, including Taliban security forces, and wounded 7 others outside a bank in Kunduz, Afghanistan, targeting people collecting their salaries.

Suicide bomber kills five, injures seven outside bank in Afghanistan; Taliban security forces among victims dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
AFP |Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Kabul, Afghanistan: A suicide bomber killed five people including Taliban security forces on Tuesday in an explosion outside a bank in northern Afghanistan, police said.

Also Read: Pakistan scraps 'govt job' quota for families of deceased civil servants after SC ruling

Seven people were also wounded in the attack which targeted a queue of people waiting to collect their salaries from a bank in the city of Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province.

"A suicide bomber, who had improvised explosive devices, detonated himself," said Jumadin Khaksar, police spokesman for Kunduz province.

He said civilians, civil servants and members of the Taliban security forces were among those killed.

"The Kunduz Province Police Command is working with relevant organisations to find the perpetrators of the incident and bring them to justice."

In March last year, a suicide bomber killed at least three people when he detonated a bomb outside a bank in the southern city of Kandahar, in an attack claimed by the regional chapter of the Islamic State (IS).

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

However, a number of armed groups -- including IS -- remain a threat.

Also Read: Trump's sanctions against ICC could weaken war crimes investigations, experts call it 'existential threat'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dubai: World's highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa listed for $51 million anr

Dubai: World's highest penthouse in Burj Khalifa listed for $51 million

Dubai's 'Airport City' to generate thousands of jobs with new terminal expansion anr

Dubai's 'Airport City' to generate thousands of jobs with new terminal expansion

"Let hell break out": Trump asks Israel to end ceasefire if hostages not released by Saturday dmn

"Let hell break out": Trump asks Israel to end ceasefire if hostages not released by Saturday

Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans children from pilgrimage; Know why anr

Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans children from pilgrimage; Know why

France-India ties: French president Emmanuel Macron hosts PM Modi for dinner at Elysee Palace anr

France-India ties: Macron hosts PM Modi for dinner at Elysee Palace

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Metro becomes costliest in India; Fare hike sparks outrage, opt for personal vehicles vkp

Bengaluru Metro becomes costliest in India; Fare hike sparks outrage, opt for personal vehicles

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon