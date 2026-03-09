Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa urged Indian PM Narendra Modi to use India's 'adequate power' to mediate in the West Asia conflict, saying Modi has a unique opportunity to be a statesman and bring warring parties to the table.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Monday said that India has "adequate power" and influence to ensure that "parties to the conflict" come to a discussion table.

Premadasa, while talking to ANI, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a "wonderful opportunity" to make an "impact in international affairs" for the greater good of humanity. "I think His Excellency, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has a wonderful opportunity to use the good office of India as a powerful nation state to make an impact in international affairs for the greater good of humankind," he said.

His remarks come amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militant groups.

India's Unique Opportunity for Peacemaking

Premadasa said that the main issue of the conflict was due to nuclear proliferation. "I believe India possesses adequate power and influence to ensure that parties to the conflict come to a discussion table and talk over the viewpoints which they have in terms of the major issues that are dominating because the war commenced and the reason that was given was nuclear proliferation," he said.

Premadasa said that PM Modi is a unique statesperson who can push for peace between the warring countries. "So I think it's high time that there was an immediate cessation of hostilities, consider the greater good of humankind because peace is vital for global prosperity and prosperity of nation states. And it is very important that we use this opportunity to promote peace. And I believe Sri Modi, His Excellency, the Prime Minister of India has a unique opportunity to be the statesman who promotes peace, as a statesman who can push the warring countries towards a middle-of-the-path approach to issues on which they have major disagreements," he said.

Sri Lanka's Role in Promoting Peace

Premadasa said that Sri Lanka cannot be a mere spectator, as Sri Lanka has been a victim of conflicts, and understands the value of peace. "Sri Lanka too cannot be a mere spectator. We can't be mere observers. We should use our talents, our capabilities, and the unique skills that we possess as a nation-state to promote peacemaking, to promote conflict resolution. We ourselves are a country that has been victims of a more than three-decade-long conflict. And we ourselves realise the importance of peace, the value of peace to promote progress and prosperity," he said.

Premadasa further told ANI that talks are the way forward, not conflict. "So as such, Sri Lanka, however, much vulnerable we are, we also have a very, very important role to play in bringing about peace and reconciliation. And most important of all, talk is the way to go forward, not conflict,' he said.

'Catastrophic Consequences' for the Global South

Premadasa said that the Global South cannot be a spectator as wars adversely affect the energy and food security in their countries. "The oil price hikes, the downturns in the stock markets, the general economic insecurity that is created, issues about energy security, food security, these will have a direct detrimental impact on the lives of all Sri Lankans. This is why we, as members of the Global South, cannot stay silent as spectators while this cataclysmic event, the Middle East war, is taking place. Because this war will have catastrophic consequences for all nation-states, including Sri Lanka," he said.

He further said that the vulnerable sections of society would suffer the most as a result of the war. "The vulnerable sectors of society will be impacted the worst. The children, mothers, women, youth, disabled, unemployed, those who are already suffering from poverty and deprivation will suffer the most. So it's imperative that Sri Lanka and all of the other members of the global south, that we initiate an international effort to persuade parties to the conflict to talk rather than use war as an instrument of policy. This is very important, and it is of utmost importance," he said.

"Day by day, scarcities are created, and vulnerable sectors of society will suffer to a great extent. Most will end up being in hunger, and this is not what we want for our people," he added.

The comments come as the US and Israel continue to bombard Iran, with explosions reported in Qom and Tehran, hours after Israeli attacks on oil facilities caused toxic smoke across the Iranian capital. (ANI)