Senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and master recruiter Rajullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Sindh province early Sunday morning, delivering a crushing blow to the already reeling terror outfit still struggling to recover from Operation Sindoor.

Saifullah, born Razaullah Nizamani and later rechristened as Abu Saifullah for his jihadist missions in Kashmir, had long served as one of LeT’s most influential operatives. He orchestrated several high-profile terror attacks across India in the early 2000s including 2005 assault on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, the 2006 strike on the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, and the deadly 2008 attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to intelligence sources, one of Saifullah’s sinister signatures was deploying jihadis cloaked in Indian Army fatigues or police uniforms, creating deadly confusion and chaos during assaults.

“He was responsible for recruitment of cadres, providing financial and logistics support, and facilitating movement of LeT operatives across the Indo-Nepal border. He used the alias of Vinod while operating in Nepal,” states a detailed intelligence dossier, according to TOI report.

Over the years, Saifullah operated under at least nine aliases, including “Vinod Kumar”, as he headed LeT’s Nepal module. Beyond recruiting fighters, he channeled funds, orchestrated logistics, and coordinated cross-border infiltration, weaving a sophisticated web of terror operations under ISI’s watchful gaze.

As per sources, he was a close confidante of LeT’s launch commander Azam Cheema alias Babaji. After completing a string of missions in India, he returned to Pakistan and worked closely with Lashkar’s chief accountant Yaqub, extending his expertise to Jamaat-ud-Dawah and bolstering terror financing channels.

Granted the honorary title ‘Ghazi’ by the LeT leadership—a term revered in jihadi circles—he became widely known as Ghazi Abu Saifullah. He eventually settled in Balochistan with his wife, continuing to raise funds for causes like Hamas and Palestine, further expanding his radical footprint.

In recent times, ISI had reportedly instructed Saifullah to scale back his movements due to increased vulnerability and even arranged security for him. “However, today, he had stepped out of his house in the city of Matli when he was gunned down at a nearby intersection by unidentified armed assailants on a bike,” Pakistani police informed local media.

Key attacks

The 2005 IISc Bengaluru attack, where terrorists in Army uniforms opened fire indiscriminately, killing retired professor Manish Chander Puri and injuring four others.

The 2006 Nagpur attack on the RSS headquarters, where three terrorists—Afzal Ahmad Butt, Abu Al Kalam Alad, and Usman Habib—were killed during the failed operation.

The 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack, which left seven paramilitary personnel and one civilian dead.