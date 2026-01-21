Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called on President Droupadi Murmu to celebrate 70 years of India-Spain diplomatic relations. They discussed strengthening economic ties, the India-EU FTA, and cooperation against terrorism.

Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, as per an official release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

70 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Welcoming Albares, the President said relations between India and Spain go back centuries and have been enriched by trade, culture and shared values of democracy and pluralism. She noted that the two countries are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations this year by celebrating the 'India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence', the release stated.

Growing Economic Partnership

The President said India and Spain share a steadily growing economic relationship, with expanding trade and investment. She said Spain's strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace complement India's development priorities. She expressed confidence that with the signing of the India-EU FTA, the trade relationship between the two countries will be strengthened, the release said.

Cooperation on Multilateral Platforms

The President said that as strong adherents to multilateralism, India and Spain must work together on multilateral platforms such as the UN and G-20 to further shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability across the world.

Shared Stance on Counter-Terrorism

The President underlined that India and Spain have a shared position on countering the menace of terrorism, which remains a serious threat to global peace and stability. She said the two sides must pool resources and capabilities to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Strengthening India-EU Ties

The President also said India's relationship with Europe and the European Union is growing steadily, and noted that India is looking forward to welcoming the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day, the release added. (ANI)