Solve Ukraine crisis through talks: Xi Jinping to Putin, Moscow ready for 'high-level talks'

As the crisis has worsened, China has been forced to strike a balance between its close ties to Russia and major economic interests in Europe, and Moscow's approach contrasts sharply with China's long-stated foreign policy position of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, China's President Xi Jinping said he favoured resolving the Ukraine situation via dialogue, according to official media. Xi stated on state broadcaster CCTV that the "situation in eastern Ukraine has changed rapidly... (and) China supports Russia and Ukraine in resolving the issue through negotiation."

After weeks of diplomatic attempts failed to stop Putin from initiating the military operation, Russian forces have begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing air attacks and moving troops deep into the nation. Beijing has taken a cautious diplomatic approach to the crisis, refusing to label it an "invasion" or condemn Russia's actions.

During the call with Putin, Xi stated that it was critical to "abandon the Cold War mentality, attach importance to and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries, and negotiate a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security mechanism."

According to the Chinese media report, Putin explained why Russia launched the "special military action" and warned Xi that NATO and the US had "long-neglected Russia's genuine security concerns." He also told Xi that Russia was ready to hold "high-level" talks with Ukraine.

As the crisis has worsened, China has been forced to strike a balance between its close ties to Russia and major economic interests in Europe, and Moscow's approach contrasts sharply with China's long-stated foreign policy position of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. According to the CCTV readout, Xi stated that China is "willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system."

