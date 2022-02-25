  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks: Xi Jinping to Putin, Moscow ready for 'high-level talks'

    As the crisis has worsened, China has been forced to strike a balance between its close ties to Russia and major economic interests in Europe, and Moscow's approach contrasts sharply with China's long-stated foreign policy position of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks Xi Jinping to Putin Moscow ready for high level talks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, China's President Xi Jinping said he favoured resolving the Ukraine situation via dialogue, according to official media. Xi stated on state broadcaster CCTV that the "situation in eastern Ukraine has changed rapidly... (and) China supports Russia and Ukraine in resolving the issue through negotiation."

    After weeks of diplomatic attempts failed to stop Putin from initiating the military operation, Russian forces have begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing air attacks and moving troops deep into the nation. Beijing has taken a cautious diplomatic approach to the crisis, refusing to label it an "invasion" or condemn Russia's actions.

    During the call with Putin, Xi stated that it was critical to "abandon the Cold War mentality, attach importance to and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries, and negotiate a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security mechanism."

    According to the Chinese media report, Putin explained why Russia launched the "special military action" and warned Xi that NATO and the US had "long-neglected Russia's genuine security concerns." He also told Xi that Russia was ready to hold "high-level" talks with Ukraine.

    As the crisis has worsened, China has been forced to strike a balance between its close ties to Russia and major economic interests in Europe, and Moscow's approach contrasts sharply with China's long-stated foreign policy position of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. According to the CCTV readout, Xi stated that China is "willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system."

    Also Read | Russia to widen trade economic ties with Asian countries after Western sanctions

    Also Read | 'Go f*** yourself': Ukrainian soldiers to Russian warships before getting shot

    Also Read | Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: UN allocates $20 million to scale up humanitarian aid in war-hit country

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian soldiers say go f yourself to Russian warships before getting shot gcw

    'Go f*** yourself': Ukrainian soldiers to Russian warships before getting shot

    On this day in 2022, Taliban sought peace and talks to end Ukraine-Russia war

    Taliban, who invaded Afghanistan, blows peace pipe to Russia

    Explained Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia to widen trade economic ties with Asian countries after Western sanctions-dnm

    Russia to widen trade economic ties with Asian countries after Western sanctions

    Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gcw

    Russia ready for talks once Ukraine Army stops fighting, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Recent Stories

    Mirabai Chanu seals CWG 2022 berth after gold in Singapore Weightlifting International-ayh

    Mirabai Chanu seals CWG 2022 berth after gold in Singapore Weightlifting International

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset - ADT

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Ukrainian soldiers say go f yourself to Russian warships before getting shot gcw

    'Go f*** yourself': Ukrainian soldiers to Russian warships before getting shot

    On this day in 2022, Taliban sought peace and talks to end Ukraine-Russia war

    Taliban, who invaded Afghanistan, blows peace pipe to Russia

    Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon