Turkmenistan's new Serahs-Mary-Serhetabat (SMS) motorway, a private investment project, will enhance its position as a transport hub. It aligns with three major global corridors, aiming to streamline trade and reduce transit times and costs.

The development of the strategically important Serahs-Mary-Serhetabat (SMS) motorway is set to significantly enhance Turkmenistan's standing as a major transportation and logistics hub in the wider region, as reported by Arzuw News. The project is being carried out by the private company 'Ojar Aziya' on an investment basis, reflecting a strong commitment from the domestic private sector to modernise the country's infrastructure. Notably, the motorway is being financed without drawing on the state budget, underscoring a self-sustaining development model that eases the government's fiscal burden while creating long-term economic value.

A Bridge Between Continents

According to the International Information Centre (IIC) of Turkmenistan, the highway is expected to serve as a valuable platform for international trade and business. According to Arzuw News, one key feature that sets the SMS motorway apart is its alignment with three major global transport corridors: the North-South, Lapis Lazuli, and East-West routes. This strategic positioning will enable Turkmenistan to serve as a vital bridge linking Central Asia with the Middle East, South Asia and European markets.

Boosting Trade Efficiency and Competitiveness

By offering more direct and efficient connections, the motorway will help streamline cross-border movement of goods and services. Improved road infrastructure is expected to reduce transit times and simplify logistics for freight operators transiting the country. Faster delivery schedules and smoother transportation processes will allow businesses to cut operational expenses and lower overall shipping costs, making trade routes through Turkmenistan more attractive and competitive.

Commitment to Quality and Regional Leadership

The use of advanced technologies and adherence to international construction standards further highlight the project's quality and long-term viability. Overall, the initiative signals growing confidence among national investors and demonstrates Turkmenistan's determination to strengthen its transport network and expand its role in regional and global commerce. (ANI)