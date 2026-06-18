SL MP Rauff Hakeem hopes for development under the new TVK-led TN govt, urging Indian investment in Sri Lanka. He also calls for a humanitarian solution to the fishermen issue and highlights Sri Lanka's ongoing economic struggles.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem expressed hopes for development under the new TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance of Indian investments in Sri Lanka's economy. Addressing the reporters at Tiruchirappalli Airport on the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu, Hakeem said that a new government has assumed office in the state and that a different political alliance, which was previously not in power, had secured an unexpected and significant victory. "Such periodic changes in government are healthy for democracy. We hope the new administration will take Tamil Nadu to the next stage of development from where the previous government left off," he said.

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Fishermen issue

On the long-standing fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka, Hakeem stressed that the matter should be approached from a humanitarian perspective on both sides. While legal aspects cannot be ignored, he said the livelihood concerns of fishermen must remain a priority. "A mutually acceptable solution can be achieved through compromises from both sides. The Tamil Nadu Government, the Government of India, the Sri Lankan Government, and the fishing communities of the Jaffna Peninsula should continue discussions to resolve the issue," he said. He noted that Sri Lanka's Fisheries Minister had already visited Tamil Nadu and held discussions with political leaders and representatives of the Indian Government. Since the issue requires diplomatic engagement, he declined to comment on cases currently pending before the courts.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Commenting on Sri Lanka's economic situation and rising cost of living, Hakeem said there had been no significant improvement so far and that prices continue to rise steadily. Referring to ongoing negotiations related to a conflict-avoidance agreement, he said around 60 days remain for the talks to conclude. Even if an agreement is reached smoothly, analysts estimate that it may take another two to three months before any positive economic benefits are felt. "The current government faces a major challenge in dealing with both the economic burdens created by global conflicts and the economic downturn already affecting Sri Lanka," he said.

Hakeem further stated that irrespective of whether the government in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK or the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), issues between the two countries must be addressed in coordination with the Government of India. He pointed out that the depreciation of the Sri Lankan currency in international markets has severely affected importers, disrupting imports of essential commodities such as crude oil and agricultural fertilizers. "Under our agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sri Lanka was given a two-year period to restructure its debts. However, foreign exchange reserves are being rapidly depleted due to imports of crude oil and other essential goods. If reserves fall below IMF expectations, the country could face an additional debt burden," he warned.

Call for Indian investment

Asked how Sri Lanka plans to tackle the debt crisis, Hakeem said the country must either increase exports or attract more foreign investment. "The Sri Lankan government is focusing seriously on both these areas. In particular, investors from southern Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, should consider investing in Sri Lanka. Our government is prepared to offer attractive incentives and a favourable investment environment. We look forward to such investments," he said. (ANI)