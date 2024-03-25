Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    A Facebook post by the Israeli embassy sparks outcry in Singapore, with Minister Shanmugam condemning it as 'insensitive' and 'unacceptable.' The incident sheds light on the delicate balance between diplomatic expression and societal harmony in a multicultural context.

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    The Israeli embassy in Singapore recently found itself in the midst of a controversy following a Facebook post that drew sharp criticism from Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam. The post, which has since been removed, made assertions regarding Israel's mention in the Quran compared to Palestine, sparking outrage and accusations of historical distortion.

    Minister Shanmugam did not mince words in condemning the post, describing it as insensitive, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable.

    He expressed serious concerns about the potential ramifications of such inflammatory content, citing risks to public safety, social cohesion, and interfaith harmony within Singapore's multicultural society.

    The swift response from Singaporean authorities came after consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading to a directive for the Israeli embassy to take down the contentious post without delay.

    While Singapore generally respects the autonomy of diplomatic missions, interventions of this nature are deemed necessary when posts pose significant threats to national interests and societal well-being.

    Minister for Law and Home Affairs Shanmugam emphasized the need for responsible and informed discourse, particularly on matters of historical significance and religious sensitivity. He urged individuals and institutions to adhere to factual accuracy, respect diversity, and avoid actions that could incite division or conflict.

    In response to the controversy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Singapore's commitment to upholding principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and adherence to international norms in diplomatic engagements.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster avv

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague avv

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt avv

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt

    Prioritize dialogue over stubbornness Former Maldives President advises Muizzu amid debt relief appeal AJR

    'Prioritize dialogue over stubbornness': Former Maldives President advises Muizzu amid debt relief appeal

    North Korea says Japan PM Fumio Kishida has requested summit with Kim Jong Un snt

    North Korea says Japan PM Fumio Kishida has requested summit with Kim Jong Un

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH)

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster avv

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB fines Rs 1.1 lakh to 22 residents for wasting Cauvery water to wash cars vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB fines Rs 1.1 lakh to 22 residents for wasting Cauvery water to wash cars

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Rocky expelled from Mohanlal's show for assaulting Sijo

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon