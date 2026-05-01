High Commissioner Simon Wong extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, recalling his visit to Kushinagar. The Dalai Lama also shared a message, highlighting the relevance of Buddha's teachings on compassion and peace in modern times.

High Commissioner Simon Wong extended greetings on the day of Buddha Purnima on Friday. Wong shared details of his visit to Kushinagar, where the Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.

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In a post on X, he said, "A recent visit to Kushinagar, where the Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana, stays with me on this Buddha Purnima. His message of compassion and inner peace feels as alive today as ever. Wishing everyone observing this day a moment of stillness and reflection- HC Wong" A recent visit to #Kushinagar, where the Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana, stays with me on this #BuddhaPurnima. His message of compassion and inner peace feels as alive today as ever. Wishing everyone observing this day a moment of stillness and reflection 🙏 HC Wong pic.twitter.com/Klj12wvk4C — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 1, 2026

Dalai Lama extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

Meanwhile, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, also extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Lord Buddha. In his message, the Dalai Lama said the teachings of Buddha remain deeply relevant even in modern times and can guide people towards compassion and peace.

"On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima -- Vesak -- which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family," the Dalai Lama said in his statement.

The leader added, "This sacred day reminds us of the light that Shakyamuni Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. Though the world has transformed beyond recognition since then, his teachings remain relevant today. His profound insight into dependent arising, and his call to harm no one and to help all beings, remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times."

'Be 21st-century Buddhists'

The Dalai Lama also encouraged followers to practice Buddhism through reflection and understanding. "Whenever I can, I encourage those who consider themselves followers of the Buddha to be 21st-century Buddhists: to discover what the teachings truly mean and to put them into practice. This entails listening and reading, reflecting deeply on what one has heard or read, and making oneself thoroughly familiar with it," he said.

The spiritual leader further said in his statement, "On this joyful celebration of the 2,570th Buddha Jayanti, I offer my greetings to all my Buddhist brothers and sisters. I pray that each of us, by bringing the Buddha's teachings into our own daily lives, may contribute to creating a happier and more peaceful world." (ANI)