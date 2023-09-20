Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sikhs for Justice issues warning to Indian-origin community amid Nijjar killing controversy

    The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India for multiple terror attacks. Nijjar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

    Sikhs for Justice issues warning to Indian-origin community amid Nijjar killing controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    A pro-Khalistani organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a threat to Indian-origin Hindus in Canada, urging them to leave the country due to their perceived support for India in the Nijjar killing controversy. SFJ, banned in India since 2019, gained notoriety when a video of their legal counsel, Gurpatwant Pannun, went viral, wherein he called on "Indo-Hindus" to depart Canada and return to India.

    Pannun, designated as a terrorist in India, accused these individuals of not only supporting India but also suppressing the speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

    The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India for multiple terror attacks. Nijjar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a startling statement, accusing an Indian government agency of being responsible for Nijjar's killing. India promptly dismissed these accusations as 'absurd' and subsequently asked a Canadian diplomat to leave the country within the next five days.

    In response to Pannun's threat video, the Canadian Hindus for Harmony expressed deep concern over the rise of "full-scale Hinduphobia" in various quarters. Vijay Jain, a spokesperson for the organization, expressed fear that this wave of discrimination could lead to violence against Canadian Hindus, referencing the tragic 1985 Khalistani bombing of an Air India flight.

    This terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 307 passengers and 22 crew members, remains a painful chapter in Canadian history as one of its deadliest acts of terror.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking UK cop's rude behaviour with Hindu priest during Ganesh Chaturthi in Leicester goes viral - WATCH snt

    Shocking! UK cop's rude behaviour with Hindu priest during Ganesh Chaturthi in Leicester goes viral - WATCH

    Exercise high degree of caution Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row gcw

    'Exercise high degree of caution...' Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau snt

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs AJR

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH snt

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Iconic Dev Anand residence sold, impressive amount revealed; Read to know more ATG

    Iconic Dev Anand's residence sold, impressive amount revealed; Read to know more

    Dosa-Sambar to Biryani-7 yummy dinner ideas to enjoy during festivals RBA EAI

    Dosa-Sambar to Biryani-7 yummy dinner ideas to enjoy during festivals

    Entertainment Shahid Kapoor's fun encounter with Pandya brothers during Ambani's Ganpati Puja osf

    Shahid Kapoor's fun encounter with Pandya brothers during Ambani's Ganpati Puja

    Lord Shiva theme to grace Varanasi cricket stadium; damru-like dome, trishul-shaped floodlights and more snt

    Lord Shiva theme to grace Varanasi cricket stadium; damru-like dome, trishul-shaped floodlights and more

    Kerala: 'Daughter for sale' post on social media, police nab stepmother rkn

    Kerala: 'Daughter for sale' post on social media, police nab stepmother

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon