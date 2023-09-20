Sikhs for Justice issues warning to Indian-origin community amid Nijjar killing controversy

The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India for multiple terror attacks. Nijjar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

A pro-Khalistani organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a threat to Indian-origin Hindus in Canada, urging them to leave the country due to their perceived support for India in the Nijjar killing controversy. SFJ, banned in India since 2019, gained notoriety when a video of their legal counsel, Gurpatwant Pannun, went viral, wherein he called on "Indo-Hindus" to depart Canada and return to India.

Pannun, designated as a terrorist in India, accused these individuals of not only supporting India but also suppressing the speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India for multiple terror attacks. Nijjar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a startling statement, accusing an Indian government agency of being responsible for Nijjar's killing. India promptly dismissed these accusations as 'absurd' and subsequently asked a Canadian diplomat to leave the country within the next five days.

In response to Pannun's threat video, the Canadian Hindus for Harmony expressed deep concern over the rise of "full-scale Hinduphobia" in various quarters. Vijay Jain, a spokesperson for the organization, expressed fear that this wave of discrimination could lead to violence against Canadian Hindus, referencing the tragic 1985 Khalistani bombing of an Air India flight.

This terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 307 passengers and 22 crew members, remains a painful chapter in Canadian history as one of its deadliest acts of terror.