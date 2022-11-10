Sikh prayer books return to British Army personnel after more than 100 years; check details

It is reportedly said that Nitnem Gutkas were first issued to military personnel more than a century ago, along with other articles of the Sikh faith, including steel daggers, bracelets and wooden combs. However, they were never issued again.

Sikhs' prayer books, Nitnem Gutkas, have been issued to military personnel in the British Army for the first time in a century, a move the Ministry of Defence said will "directly support Sikh practice, a key component of their faith".

According to news agency PTI, the prayer books were issued by the UK Defence Sikh Network at a ceremony in London.

"The Army has been providing Christian religious texts for many years and I saw the opportunity there to open the door for the Sikh faith to provide Sikh texts," Major Daljinder Singh Virdee, who is in the British Army and has spent two years campaigning for the return of the religious books said.

According to reports, the Nitnem Gutkas were printed in Wiltshire and placed on a throne in a purpose-built vehicle for Sikh scriptures.

The Ministry of Defence said it hopes to "directly support Sikhs practice as a key component of their faith". The prayer books have been printed in three languages in durable and waterproof material to withstand the rigours of military life, the report said.

They were transported to the library of the Central Gurdwara temple in London, where they were officially issued to military personnel on October 28, it said.

"For Sikh's our scriptures are not just words, they are the living embodiment of our guru. We draw moral strength and physical strength from reading the scriptures every day, it gives us discipline and it grows us spiritually," Virdee said.

There is an original military-issued Nitnem Gutka in the National Army Museum's archives, in London, the report added. Sikh soldiers were recruited to the British military from the 1840s onwards, and have fought at the Battle of Saragarhi; in the First World War, as the "Black Lions", as well as during the Second World War in Malaya, Burma and Italy.

(With inputs from PTI)