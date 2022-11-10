Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Most expensive art auction: Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection earns record $1 billion

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    The collection has over 150 works of art from artists like Henri-Edmond Cross, Henri Le Sidaner, Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Jasper Johns. 

    Image: Art handlers hold a painting titled 'Madonna of the Magnificat' by Alessandro Filipepi, called Sandro Botticelli during a photo call to present the highlights from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G Allen in London, United Kingdom. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen's art collection has earned $1 billion, the biggest sale of a single-owner art collection in auction history. The auction at auctioneer Christie's headquarters in Manhattan, New York smashed the record on the first evening of the two-day sale.

    Among the expensive items that went under the hammer included Georges Seurat's 'Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)'. The painting, which is one of the few Seurat masterworks still in private hands, was sold for $149 million. 

    Paul Cézanne's 'La Montagne Sainte-Victoire' fetched a record $137.8 million. Besides, Vincent Van Gogh's 'Verger Avec Cyprès' smashed the artist's previous record, fetching $117.2 million. Also earning a fortune at the auction was Paul Gauguin's 1899 oil painting on burlap, 'Maternité II' which was sold for $106 million.

    Image: A staff member takes a picture of a painting titled 'Tiefes Braun' by Wassily Kandinsky during a photo call to present the highlights from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G. Allen in London. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    In total, the collection on auction has over 150 works of art from artists like Henri-Edmond Cross, Henri Le Sidaner, Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Jasper Johns. 

    Paul Allen's art collection dwarfs the previous record set by the Macklowe collection. The art collection of Manhattan real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda was auctioned for $922 million earlier this year. 

    Allen passed away in 2018 from septic shock due to complications arising out of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 65. According to Allen's will, the proceeds from the collection are to be donated to charity.

    Image: Art handlers hold a painting titled 'Queen Anne's Lace Near Kilham' by David Hockney during a photo call to present the highlights from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G Allen in London. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Allen was a secretive collector who had been seeking out artwork since 1990s. Even though he left Microsoft, the company he co-founded, in 1983, citing health and personal reasons, he continued to invest in art. According to reports, Allen owned way more than the collection that is currently being auctioned at Christie's.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 10 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 10, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 10 2022 Sagittarius Pisces Virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 10, 2022: Be careful Sagittarius, health of Pisces, Virgo may be affected

    A guide on how to teach your child about sexual and menstrual health sur

    A guide on how to teach your child about sexual and menstrual health

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 9 2022 cancer virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    Recent Stories

    Niharika Konidela Turkey vacay pictures go viral check out drb

    Niharika Konidela’s Turkey vacay pictures go viral; check out

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place

    Hollywood Jennifer Aniston calls absolute lies to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt drb

    Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

    5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

    5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

    Phone Bhoot box office Here is how the film performed on Wednesday drb

    Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon