    SHOCKING! Woman thrown off window for not low-spiced chicken; video from Lahore goes viral (WATCH)

    A woman in Lahore was thrown out of a window by her husband and in-laws allegedly because she did not season the chicken properly.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    A woman in Pakistan's Lahore was forcibly thrown out of a window by her husband and in-laws reportedly because they were unhappy with her her method of seasoning chicken. Fortunately, she survived the incident but remains in critical condition. The husband, identified as Zubair, has been apprehended by authorities.

    A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media. The veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained. 

    As she looks up, she witnesses a woman screaming and falling from the upper floor of the building. Reacting quickly, the girl rushes inside her house and shuts the door. Moments later, the woman lands on the ground, sustaining severe leg injuries upon impact.

    The incident took place near Shalimar Road in Lahore's Nonarian Chowk on March 9th. The victim, identified as Maryam, has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for critical injuries. According to reports, the police have filed a case and apprehended the primary suspect involved in the incident.

    Law enforcement authorities have pressed charges against the woman's husband, mother-in-law Shazia, and her brother-in-law Romaan. It has been reported that the suspects are in police custody, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

