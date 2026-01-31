The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre saw a record 6.8M guests in 2025, a 4% YoY increase. Visitors totalled 4.3M, with 82% from abroad. Worshippers reached 1.5M. India, China, Russia, and the US were the top visitor nationalities.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre received 6,846,723 guests in 2025, representing a 4 percent increase compared to 2024, and recording the highest annual figure in its history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Guest Breakdown and Demographics

The number of worshippers reached 1,531,192, including 257,859 who performed Friday (Jumu'ah) prayers, 697,961 who performed daily prayers, and 575,372 who attended during Ramadan and the two Eids. The number of iftar guests reached 898,767, while the number of visitors totalled 4,331,046. Users of the Mosque Promenade reached 85,718.

Guests from outside the UAE comprised 82 percent of total visitors, while UAE residents represented 18 percent. Asia topped the list of guests by continent at 49 percent, followed by Europe at 33 percent, North America at 11 percent, Africa and South America at 3 percent each, and Australia at 1 percent.

By nationality, India ranked first at 20 percent of total guests, followed by China at 9 percent, Russia and the United States came third at 8 percent each. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy ranked fourth at 3 percent each, followed by the Philippines and Pakistan at 2 percent each.

Cultural Tours and Official Delegations

A total of 55,730 guests joined the cultural tours delivered by the Centre's cultural tour specialists across 4,031 tours.

In addition, 21,988 guests were received as part of official delegations, with 1,564 bookings recorded.

The Mosque also welcomed 335 high level delegations, including visits by 9 heads of state, 2 vice presidents, 4 state governors and 1 deputy governor, 8 sheikhs and princes, 12 prime ministers and 2 deputy prime ministers, 6 parliamentary speakers and 1 deputy speaker, 78 ministers, 25 deputy ministers, 51 ambassadors and consuls, 3 deputy ambassadors/consuls, one visit by religious denominations, 70 visits from the military sector, and 62 official visits by delegations from various entities.

Ramadan and Eid Observations

During Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, the total number of guests reached 1,890,144 (worshippers and visitors).

Throughout the holy month and the Eid Al Fitr holiday, 594,236 performed prayers at the Mosque: 193,435 attended Isha and Taraweeh, 195,987 attended Tahajjud, 72,533 marked the 27th night of Ramadan, and 26,025 performed Eid Al Fitr prayer. During the same period, the Mosque received 391,011 visitors.

Over the Eid Al Fitr holiday days, total guests reached 122,819, including 57,629 worshippers and 64,959 visitors--reflecting a 10 percent increase compared to 1445H.

Community Initiatives and Cultural Outreach

Through the 'Our Fasting Guests' initiative, the Centre distributed 2,625,568 iftar and suhoor meals, sponsored by the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, and delivered in partnership with Erth Hotel. This included 898,767 meals at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Abu Dhabi, 442,345 meals at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Ain, 1,160,000 meals in labour accommodations in Abu Dhabi, 105,935 meals in various areas across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and 19,000 suhoor meals distributed at the Mosque during the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Throughout the year, the Centre continued enhancing guests' experiences by developing its cultural tours and diversifying services, including the Souq Al Jami' marketplace. The Centre also strengthened its civilisational presence locally and internationally through initiatives such as 'Minarets of the Two Capitals' in Moscow as part of the Jusoor Programme, and participation in the St. Petersburg International Forum of Religions.

Museums, Library, and Workshops

The Light & Peace Museum welcomed 47,266 visitors, while Diya - A Universe of Light immersive experience received 45,699 visitors.

The Al Jami' Library welcomed 5,930 visitors.

The Centre organised a range of cultural activations, including the Australian exhibition 'Boundless Plains', 'Memory of Place' in collaboration with the National Archives and Library, and 'Artistic Features... Inspirations from Light & Peace'. It also delivered 16 cultural workshops involving 14 schools and 331 students, using innovative approaches to introduce them to the richness of Islamic culture.

Digital Content and Publications

The Centre further advanced its religious and cultural content by publishing 330 episodes across 12 knowledge series, including Kursi Al Jami', Wamda Fiqhiyyah, The Most Beautiful Names of Allah, Minbar Al Jami', Architecture and Arts, Gheras Al Qiyam, and Rare Books and Manuscripts.

It launched an audio edition of "Houses of Allah: From the Great Mosque of Kairouan to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque", alongside translated versions in Spanish, French, and Mandarin, in addition to publishing "Light & Peace" in support of the museum's content, and the children's story "Dirat Al Durur wa Al Tawali'", which encapsulates ancestral knowledge.

The Centre also continued its pivotal role in the Hijri calendar project, enriching the content of the 1447H edition on scholarly, Sharia, and astronomical foundations.

Growth at Affiliated Mosques

The Centre continued enriching the experiences of worshippers and visitors at its affiliated mosques, with guest numbers in 2025 recording notable growth compared to the previous year.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain welcomed 1,032,320 guests, marking a significant 95 percent increase compared to 2024.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah received 660,110 guests, achieving a 10 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the number of worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah reached 147,348, reflecting a 35 percent increase compared to 2024.

Global Recognition as a Cultural Hub

These figures reflect the stature of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - Abu Dhabi as one of the world's most prominent religious, cultural, and tourism destinations, and its role in supporting Abu Dhabi's cultural and tourism momentum by welcoming millions of guests annually, reinforcing the capital's position as a global destination for civilisational dialogue and tolerance.

The Centre achieved advanced positions among the world's leading cultural and historical destinations, according to the travel and tourism platform Tripadvisor. The Mosque ranked 8th globally among the top 25 destinations worldwide, rising two places compared to last year, and maintained 1st place in the Middle East within the list of the region's top ten landmarks.