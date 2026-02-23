The killing of Jalisco Cartel leader "El Mencho" by the Mexican army has sparked violent reprisals and unrest across several states in Mexico. Consequently, multiple governments, including the US, Canada, India, have issued urgent travel advisories.

Following the killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), multiple governments around the world have issued urgent travel advisories and safety warnings for their citizens in Mexico.

El Mencho, one of the most notorious drug lords active in North America, was killed by the Mexican army in a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, sparking violent unrest and reprisals by cartel members across several states.

Countries Warn Tourists

The United States Department of State quickly responded by issuing a security alert for American citizens in Mexico, urging them to shelter in place, avoid travelling near law enforcement activity, and minimise movement as clashes, roadblocks and criminal activity spread in parts of the country.

The advisory specifically covers areas including Jalisco (Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Chapala), Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León — regions where violence and security operations remain fluid. Several airlines including United, Southwest, and Air Canada cancelled flights to and from major Mexican destinations amid the chaos.

Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a high caution advisory, urging Canadians in Mexico to keep a low profile, follow local authorities’ guidance, and remain indoors where possible.

Canadian officials highlighted ongoing violence and arrests, as well as road blockades and explosions reported in Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero. Air Canada suspended its flights to Puerto Vallarta, and some aircraft already en route were turned back due to safety concerns.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico followed suit with its own safety advisory for Indian nationals residing or travelling in Mexico, warning them to take shelter, avoid unnecessary travel and stay aware of their surroundings amid cartel retaliation and criminal activity.

The advisory lists several Mexican states and cities where Indians should exercise extreme caution, including Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Reynosa, and other regions across Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León.

Beyond these major countries, emerging reports indicate additional nations such as Australia have updated their travel advisories, urging citizens to reconsider travel to Mexico and avoid high risk areas due to cartel violence and security instability in parts of the country.

These advisories reflect global concern following the unrest that erupted after El Mencho’s death.

The violent aftermath has not only triggered international travel warnings but also disrupted daily life and local infrastructure in Mexico. Authorities in states like Jalisco declared “code red,” suspended public events and classes, and urged civilians and tourists alike to remain indoors as federal forces work to restore order.

The coordinated response from the US, Canada, India, and other governments underscores the precarious security situation in Mexico following the cartel leader’s death, and highlights the importance of monitoring travel advisories and following official guidance for anyone planning or currently undertaking travel to the region.