Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

A video of Shehbaz Sharif is becoming popular on social media. The TikTok video is a mashup of Sharif's passionate talks, during which he makes forceful hand motions. In a handful of the recordings, he unintentionally knocks podium mics off with his forceful hand movements.

Pakistan's political developments have recently made news. Following Imran Khan's defeat in the no-confidence vote, Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has been elected as the next Prime Minister of India's neighbouring country.

The user captioned the video: "Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements"

Take a look at the netizens reactions:

