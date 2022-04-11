Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

    A video of Shehbaz Sharif is becoming popular on social media. The TikTok video is a mashup of Sharif's passionate talks, during which he makes forceful hand motions. In a handful of the recordings, he unintentionally knocks podium mics off with his forceful hand movements.

    Shehbaz Sharif drops mic with his hand movements netizens cant keep calm watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Pakistan's political developments have recently made news. Following Imran Khan's defeat in the no-confidence vote, Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has been elected as the next Prime Minister of India's neighbouring country.

    While the rest of the world is paying attention, a video of Shehbaz Sharif is becoming popular on social media. The TikTok video is a mashup of Sharif's passionate talks, during which he makes forceful hand motions. In a handful of the recordings, he unintentionally knocks podium mics off with his forceful hand movements.

    The user captioned the video: "Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements"

    Also Read | Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

    Take a look at the netizens reactions: 

    Also Read: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
