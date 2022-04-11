Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

    The National Assembly held a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration late Saturday night. The Opposition received 174 votes to depose Imran Khan.

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Shehbaz Sharif was chosen unopposed as Pakistan's new Prime Minister, following Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence motion on Saturday.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
