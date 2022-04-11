Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif elected as new PM

The National Assembly held a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration late Saturday night. The Opposition received 174 votes to depose Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif was chosen unopposed as Pakistan's new Prime Minister, following Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence motion on Saturday.

The National Assembly held a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration late Saturday night. The Opposition received 174 votes to depose Imran Khan.

Also Read: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

Also Read | Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate, Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif