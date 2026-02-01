Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed Vizhinjam Port's potential with Maersk executives. The talks focused on strengthening India's maritime ecosystem, the company's expansion, and the port's strategic role in enhancing logistics capabilities.

Tharoor's Meeting with Maersk

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the Vizhinjam Port in Thiruvananthapuram holds "immense potential", as he held discussions with senior executives of global shipping major Maersk to strengthen India's maritime ecosystem and expand the company's footprint in the country.

In a post on X, Tharoor said he met Rene Piil Pedersen and Vivek Sharma from Maersk and described the interaction as constructive. https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/2018696864879763940

"Had a constructive discussion on strengthening the maritime ecosystem in the region, Maersk's expansion plans in India and ways to unlock our vast maritime potential," Tharoor said.

He added that the meeting also focused on the strategic importance of Vizhinjam Port, located in Kerala's capital city, and its role in enhancing India's maritime and logistics capabilities. "We also spoke of the immense potential of Vizhinjam Port in Thiruvananthapuram, and touched upon Maersk's ongoing projects and future priorities," he said. Tharoor said he looked forward to continued engagement and collaboration with Maersk as India seeks to expand its maritime infrastructure and strengthen its position in global shipping and logistics networks.

Official Inauguration of Expansion Works

Earlier, on January 24, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the capacity augmentation works at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, according to an official press release. The event was held in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior State and Central Government officials, and representatives of the concessionaire.

The inauguration marked the commencement of construction for Phases II, III, and IV of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, which are being implemented under a fast-tracked, integrated development programme. The expansion aims to substantially augment India's container transhipment capacity and strengthen the country's maritime infrastructure ecosystem.

Vizhinjam International Seaport commenced commercial operations of Phase I on 3 December 2024 with a designed capacity of 1 million TEUs. Within a short period of operation, the port has demonstrated strong performance, handling over 1.43 million TEUs and operating at more than 130 per cent capacity utilisation. The port has established direct connectivity with major global shipping routes across Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Far East, reinforcing its role as a key national transhipment terminal, the release stated.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sonowal said, "The rapid operationalisation and expansion of Vizhinjam International Seaport reflects India's focused approach towards building world-class port infrastructure. He stated that the capacity augmentation will play a critical role in reducing India's dependence on foreign transhipment hubs, improving logistics efficiency, and supporting the growth of India's external trade."

Project Scope and Upgrades

Under the capacity augmentation programme, the existing container berth will be extended to create a continuous 2-kilometre-long container berth, the longest in India. The breakwater will be extended to 3.88 kilometres, and additional container yards will be developed through sea reclamation. The port's cargo-handling capacity will be strengthened through the addition of ship-to-shore and yard cranes, enabling the handling of next-generation container vessels up to 28,000 TEUs. On completion, the port will be capable of handling up to five mother vessels simultaneously, with an operational throughput capacity of up to 5.7 million TEUs per annum.

Investment and Timeline

The capacity augmentation works are being undertaken pursuant to a Supplementary Concession Agreement signed in November 2024 between the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, advancing the project timeline by nearly 17 years, with completion targeted by December 2028. The total investment envisaged for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project is approximately Rs 16,000 crore, including about Rs 7,398 crore for the expansion phases.

Vision for the Future

The Union Minister further noted that the development of Vizhinjam International Seaport is aligned with the national objectives under Maritime Vision 2030 and the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and will contribute to the creation of a resilient, efficient and globally competitive maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Vizhinjam is currently serving mainly Indian Container Ports as a Transhipment port. With the completion of Phase 2 development, Vizhinjam will become the transhipment hub of the whole world, including continents of Asia, Europe, America and Africa."

With the commencement of the capacity augmentation works, Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to progress towards becoming a regional transhipment hub, strengthening India's position in global maritime trade and supporting long-term economic growth. (ANI)