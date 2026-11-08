The Indian Consulate in Shanghai joined the Tamil Sangamam community for vibrant Diwali celebrations. Consul General Pratik Mathur emphasized cultural unity and invited attendees to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, strengthening India-Tamil Nadu ties.

Diwali Celebrations in Shanghai

Shanghai [China], November 8 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated Diwali with members of the Tamil community at an event organised by the Tamil Sangamam, the oldest Tamil community organisation in China, with Consul General Pratik Mathur attending the festivities as the chief guest. In a post on X, the Indian Consulate said, "Consul General was honored to be invited as the Chief Guest at the largest scale Diwali celebrations organised by the Tamil Sangamam in Shanghai, the oldest Tamil community organization in China."

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mathur highlighted the significance of India's festivals and traditions, invoking the civilisational philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which means the world is one family. The Consulate further said, "Speaking on the occasion, CG Mathur evoked the spirit of our festivals and traditions as epitomized by our civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Promoting Cultural Connections

The Consul General also invited members of the gathering to participate in the forthcoming fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an initiative aimed at strengthening cultural and historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. The Indian mission said the initiative further promotes the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", highlighting India's cultural diversity and shared heritage.

Global Diwali Festivities

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations have also received participation and greetings from international leaders and diplomatic missions across the world. In Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joined celebrations jointly organised by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy in Caracas. She conveyed Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. The event was attended by ministers, senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps, while Venezuelan artists presented an Indian classical dance performance.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green also marked his final Diwali in the country with members of the Australian High Commission, describing the occasion as a memorable gathering filled with warmth, festive cheer and dancing. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade extended greetings, describing Diwali as a vibrant part of the country's multicultural identity. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya-decorating workshop, while the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) extended wishes to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region. (ANI)

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