    'Shameful’: Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech'

    SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk slammed the Justin Trudeau government in Canada for "crushing free speech" in the country. His remark came in the wake of a recent order of the Canadian government which makes it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls'.

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The Canadian government lead by Justin Trudeau has come under fire from billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly "crushing free speech" in the nation. His remark came after Ottawa made it mandatory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for "regulatory controls", media reports stated.

    Musk was replying to a statement made about the decision by author and journalist Glenn Greenwald. "The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all 'online streaming services that offer podcasts' must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls," Greenwald posted on X.

    Responding to this, Musk wrote on X, “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful." This is not the first time that the Trudeau government has been accused of acting against free speech.

    In February last year, the Canadian government, in a first in the country's history, invoked emergency powers in response to the trucker protests, which were opposing the vaccine mandates at that time.

    Musk poked fun at Trudeau days after the Canadian leader claimed that India was complicit in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian territory, setting off a major diplomatic crisis.

    Nijjar, who was designed by India as a terrorist in 2020, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June. Ottawa has not yet provided any evidence to support its claim about Nijjar's murder.

    The claims made by Canada were categorically denied by India, who referred to them as "absurd" and "motivated." In retaliation for Ottawa's removal of an Indian official over the issue, it halted visa services for Canadians and expelled a Canadian diplomat.
     

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
