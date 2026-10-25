Valentina and Leonid from vet.crew stopped in an active combat zone after spotting a lifeless-looking marten. She survived and is now receiving treatment.

They could have driven right past her, but one decision to stop saved her life. Valentina and Leonid from vet.crew spotted what looked like a lifeless wild animal beneath anti-drone netting and decided to stop, despite being in an active war zone.

The pair found the female marten on the front line in Ukraine. She had been in the wrong place at the wrong time and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and a serious neck injury. When the team stopped to check whether she was still alive, they were not certain there was anything they could do. But she was still fighting.

Severe traumatic brain injury and a serious neck injury

She is now safe in their hospital, receiving intensive treatment and around-the-clock care. The team believes she will make a full recovery and has said it will do everything possible to help her get there.

The rescue has been shared widely online, with the small life saved by chance in the middle of a combat zone drawing attention for the quiet decision that made it possible. In a place where stopping carries its own risks, the choice to check on an animal beneath anti-drone netting changed the outcome entirely.

The marten has slowly begun climbing again, a sign of recovery that the team has described as encouraging.